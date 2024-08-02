Death Valley records its hottest month ever in July

One of the hottest and driest places on earth, Death Valley, recorded its hottest month ever in July.

The average high temperature during the record-breaking month was a sweltering 121.9 degrees Fahrenheit, with the park experiencing nine days at 125 degrees Fahrenheit or greater.

Only seven days in the month didn't reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

There was little relief overnight, as the park's average 24-hour temperature in July was 108.5 degrees Fahrenheit. This beat its previous 2018 record of 108.1 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Park Service Park said rangers responded to multiple life-threatening heat-related incidents at the park during the record-breaking month, including one death when the temperature reached 128 degrees.

The death came as a long-running heat wave shattered temperature records across the U.S.

Another man had to be rescued from sand dunes in the park after losing his flip flops, leaving him hospitalized with second-degree burns.

Park rangers warn visitors to plan ahead and come prepared to face extreme temperatures during the summer months.

"We just experienced the hottest month in history in the hottest place on Earth! Six of the 10 hottest summers have come in the past 10 years, which should serve as a wake up call," park Superintendent, Mike Reynolds said.

Death Valley already set a record-breaking Guinness World Record heat title, with the official hottest temperature in the world July 10, 1913, at 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

On the flip slide, water in Death Valley drew a slew of tourists earlier in the year. Heavy rains, remnants of Hurricance Hilary on Aug. 20,2023, created a temporary lake in the national park.

In mid-February, the informally named Lake Manly, was about 6 miles long and 3 mile wide and a foot deep. Park officials said at its largest, the lake was 7 miles long, 4 miles wide and 2 feet deep.