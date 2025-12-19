1 dead, 2 injured after Tesla crashes down Highway 49 embankment in Nevada County

One person is dead and two others were injured after a Tesla went off an embankment in Nevada County Friday evening, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Highway 49 near the South Yuba River Bridge, finding that a Tesla had gone about 15 feet down an embankment.

Officers said three people were in the vehicle. One person died and two others were taken to the hospital with major injuries, CHP said.

Authorities said speed was a factor and weather conditions did not help.

The road was not closed down.