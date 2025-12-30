2 arrested in deadly Stockton shooting that killed man, injured woman

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured outside a Stockton business earlier this month, officials said Tuesday.

The Stockton Police Department said officers were called to the 300 block of South Wilson Way around 1:22 a.m. on December 14 after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot area.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. Police say the woman was treated for injuries that weren't life-threatening, but the man later died from his wounds.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and continued working the case in the days that followed.

On December 18, detectives arrested 48-year-old Swavette Wilson in Stockton, police said. She was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide charges.

Investigators later identified a second suspect, 47-year-old Devon Hardy. Police say Hardy was taken into custody by the San Leandro Police Department and extradited to Stockton, where he was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on homicide-related charges on December 30.

From left: Swavette Wilson, 48, and Devon Hardy, 47 Stockton Police Department

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. No additional details have been released at this time.