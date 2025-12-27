DUI suspected in South Sacramento crash that killed 1, injured 3

Driving under the influence is believed to be a factor in a crash that left a driver dead and three passengers injured early Saturday morning in South Sacramento, authorities said.

Around 1:15 a.m., the California Highway Patrol responded to Franklin Boulevard and 47 Avenue for a report that two vehicles crashed with people trapped.

Officers said they determined the driver of a grey Nissan Rogue was heading south on Franklin Boulevard when they ran a red light at the 47th Avenue intersection, where the vehicle was hit by a silver Nissan Rogue traveling west on 47th.

The grey Rogue continued into a parking lot and crashed into a fence.

Authorities said the driver of the grey Rogue, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. Two passengers in the silver Rogue and one in the grey Rogue were taken to the hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

The CHP said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.