Driver dies, another injured in crash near Vacaville

One person died in a two-vehicle crash just west of Vacaville Saturday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Byrnes Road and Hawkins Road around 8 a.m.

Officers said a silver Toyota sedan was driving south on Byrnes Road when it was broadsided by a silver Dodge pickup truck heading east on Hawkins Road.

The driver of the Toyota, a 29-year-old woman, died at the scene. Her identification has not been released.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a hospital, but their condition is unknown. Officials added that the driver of the Dodge was not under the influence.

The CHP said Byrnes Road is controlled by a stop sign, but Hawkins Road is not.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation.