Deadly shooting under investigation at Natomas gas station

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A woman has died after a shooting at a Natomas gas station parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 2600 block of Gateway Oaks Boulevard just after 12:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, a woman was found shot in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, police say.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Exactly what led up to the woman being shot is unclear. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 6:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

