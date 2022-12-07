Man killed in shooting at Rocklin apartment complex

ROCKLIN – Police are investigating after a man was killed in an early morning shooting in Rocklin on Wednesday.

The Rocklin Police Department said the man was pronounced dead later in the day at an area hospital. He has not yet been identified.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. at the Sunset Street Apartments.

Rocklin police officers have since determined there was no remaining threat, but an increased police presence will be in the area as the investigation continues.

No other details about the incident have been released by the police department.