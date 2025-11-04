Stanislaus County deputies investigate deadly shooting at Halloween party in Empire

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured during a Halloween party near Modesto.

Deputies responded around 12:27 a.m. on November 1 to reports of gunfire along A Street in the community of Empire, just east of Modesto, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived, they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds and began life-saving efforts. Both were taken to a local hospital, where one of the victims, identified as 32-year-old Juan Loaiza of Ceres, later died from his injuries. The other man remains in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.

A third shooting victim later arrived at another hospital on their own and is expected to make a full recovery, authorities said.

Witnesses told investigators that gunshots rang out during the party, prompting people to run from the area. Deputies have not located any suspects.