Deadly hit-and-run being investigated on I-205 in Tracy
TRACY – An investigation is underway after a deadly hit-and-run in Tracy on Monday morning.
The crash was first reported a little after 6 a.m. along the Tracy Boulevard off-ramp from westbound Interstate 205.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol has confirmed that a fatal hit-and-run occurred.
A SigAlert was issued for the area and Caltrans said to expect an extended closure for the Tracy Boulevard off-ramp.
