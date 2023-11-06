Watch CBS News
Deadly hit-and-run being investigated on I-205 in Tracy

TRACY – An investigation is underway after a deadly hit-and-run in Tracy on Monday morning.

The crash was first reported a little after 6 a.m. along the Tracy Boulevard off-ramp from westbound Interstate 205.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol has confirmed that a fatal hit-and-run occurred.

A SigAlert was issued for the area and Caltrans said to expect an extended closure for the Tracy Boulevard off-ramp. 

November 6, 2023

