Person detained after deadly Hillwood Loop shooting in Lincoln

Lincoln police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening on Hillwood Loop.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hillwood Loop, police said. They arrived to find an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound and life-threatening injuries.

Police later confirmed the victim died from his injuries at the scene.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers have detained a person of interest, and police say the incident is believed to be isolated.

No information regarding the person detained or a motive has been released.