1 dead in crash that closed Highway 4 near Discovery Bay's Old River Bridge

One person died in a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 4 near the Old River Bridge in the Discovery Bay area, officials said on Saturday. 

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m., discovering three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officers said they determined a red Chevrolet Silverado was heading west on Highway 4, with a motorcyclist following along behind. 

A white truck was heading east in the area when officers said the driver of the Silverado braked and veered into the other lane for unknown reasons, crashing into the white truck.

The white truck struck the motorcycle and continued into an irrigation canal, overturning. Officers said the truck's driver died. 

The motorcycle suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the red Silverado was not injured.

The CHP said DUI is not suspected.

The highway, including Old River Bridge, was closed until about 7:30 p.m. 

