Crash near Modesto airport leaves 1 dead, 2 with major injuries

MODESTO – A woman died and two others suffered major injuries in a crash near the Modesto airport Wednesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Mitchell Road, just south of Tenaya Drive.

The CHP said a 53-year-old woman from Modesto was driving a Ford SUV north on Mitchell Road and was approaching the right bend in the road before Tenaya Drive when, for reasons unknown, the driver entered the southbound lanes and crashed head-on into the driver of a 2007 Cadillac SUV.

The woman driving the Ford died at the scene, officers said. Two passengers in the Ford, a 34-year-old woman from Hughson and a 67-year-old man from Waterford, were taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the Cadillac, a 64-year-old man from Modesto, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

It's unknown if DUI was a factor in the crash.

The roadway was closed until about 8:15 a.m.