House fire on Chianti Way in Elk Grove leaves 1 dead

By
Brandon Downs
One person died after a home caught fire late Tuesday night in Elk Grove, firefighters say. 

The Cosumnes Fire Department responded to Chianti Way, located off Waterman Road, around 10 p.m. Tuesday, finding a single-story home with active fire. 

About seven minutes after arriving on the scene, firefighters said a person was found and pronounced dead. They have not been identified. 

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation 

No other people were home at the time of the fire. 

