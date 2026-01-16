2 arrested in Ceres shooting investigation that left man dead, another wounded

Two people were arrested for a shooting in Ceres that left one man dead and another wounded in early December, police said on Friday.

The shooting occurred along Riverpark Drive around 2 a.m. on Dec. 3, when a group of people gathered at Riverview Park, and they were confronted by a group of men in a vehicle.

That's when several shots were fired, leading to two men being shot, police said.

The man who died was identified as 20-year-old Zocario Benjamin Munoz. A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to a hospital.

During the investigation, police identified Oshua Cervantes and Josue Lopez as the suspects in the shooting. Four search warrants were served on Thursday at several homes in Stanislaus County.

Cervantes was arrested for the murder of Munoz, police said, and Lopez was arrested for the attempted murder of the other victim.

Oshua Cervantes (left) and Josue Lopez (right) were arrested in connection with a shooting at Riverview Park in Ceres, police said. Ceres Police Department

Police said in December that there were early indications that the shooting may have been gang-related.