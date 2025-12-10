1 dead after two-story home catches fire in Sacramento

One person died after a two-story home caught fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to Acacia Avenue near Belden Street around 1:30 p.m. for a house fire.

Crews said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the two-story home.

After they were able to extinguish the fire, firefighters said a person was found dead. Their identification has not been released at this time.

It's unknown how the fire started.