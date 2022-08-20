Watch CBS News
Dead body found inside burning RV in Sacramento

By Christopher Baker

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- A dead body was found inside a burning RV Friday afternoon.

On Aug. 19, at roughly 3:07, Sacramento police officers responded to the 7800 block of Brighton Avenue in response to a report about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a fire that started with two RVs and then spread to a nearby Home Depot.

Sacramento firefighters arrived and put the fire out, but an inspection of one of the RVs led to the discovery of a dead body.

The investigation is still in the early stages. We will update this story as more details come in.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 6:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

