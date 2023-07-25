Watch CBS News
City of Davis tracking trash to ensure it´s sorted correctly

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS -- The city of Davis is helping watch waste in a new way by tracking trash. 

The trash inspectors will go around town, lifting people's lids to make sure trash is sorted correctly. 

It's part of a state law that requires 75% of organic material to be redirected from landfills to reduce methane emissions.

According to Davis officials, more than 800 bins will be checked. One of the officials said, "If a customer is doing a good job, they get a gold star."

However, what happens if waste is not properly sorted? 

They are given a "let's sort it out" tag to figure out what they need to do.

State law allows fines to be issued but the city says this is just a friendly reminder.

First published on July 25, 2023 / 5:03 AM

