City of Davis tracking trash to ensure it´s sorted correctly
DAVIS -- The city of Davis is helping watch waste in a new way by tracking trash.
The trash inspectors will go around town, lifting people's lids to make sure trash is sorted correctly.
It's part of a state law that requires 75% of organic material to be redirected from landfills to reduce methane emissions.
According to Davis officials, more than 800 bins will be checked. One of the officials said, "If a customer is doing a good job, they get a gold star."
However, what happens if waste is not properly sorted?
They are given a "let's sort it out" tag to figure out what they need to do.
State law allows fines to be issued but the city says this is just a friendly reminder.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.