City of Davis tracking trash to ensure it´s sorted correctly

DAVIS -- The city of Davis is helping watch waste in a new way by tracking trash.

The trash inspectors will go around town, lifting people's lids to make sure trash is sorted correctly.

It's part of a state law that requires 75% of organic material to be redirected from landfills to reduce methane emissions.

According to Davis officials, more than 800 bins will be checked. One of the officials said, "If a customer is doing a good job, they get a gold star."

However, what happens if waste is not properly sorted?

They are given a "let's sort it out" tag to figure out what they need to do.

State law allows fines to be issued but the city says this is just a friendly reminder.