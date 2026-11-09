Davis police officer rescues driver from burning car on Interstate 80

A Davis police officer rescued an unresponsive driver from a burning vehicle after responding to a crash on Interstate 80 in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, officials said.

The Davis Police Department said Cpl. Pheng Ly responded to the collision on the eastbound side of the freeway, just east of Richards Boulevard, after learning one of the vehicles involved was smoking. Ly arrived to find the vehicle's engine completely engulfed in flames.

Davis police released Ly's body camera footage of the rescue on Monday. The footage shows Ly running toward the burning car and breaking the driver's side window to get the door open.

Ly is able to wake the driver, unbuckles him and pulls him from the burning vehicle.

Davis police said the California Highway Patrol investigated the collision. The driver was treated for injuries and but was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Davis police said this was the second time Ly has rescued someone from a burning vehicle.