Davis Police Department marks 4 years since Ofc. Natalie Corona was killed while on duty

DAVIS (CBS13) - Tuesday marks four years since Davis police officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty.

On January 10, 2019, Corona was shot and killed as she responded to a crash in downtown Davis the gunman took off, leading to a manhunt that ended when police found the suspect dead inside a home.

Corona was 22 years old.

The Davis Police Department posted on social media today that Corona was a "true hero," saying she is "missed but never forgotten."

Being an officer was Corona's childhood dream, her family says.

