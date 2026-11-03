Davis voters to decide on Measure W proposal for 1,250-home Willowgrove development

A proposed housing development just outside Davis city limits is heading to voters Tuesday.

Measure W would clear a path for 1,250 homes, including affordable housing, to be built while preserving hundreds of acres of farmland.

The development, known as Willowgrove, would span nearly 232 acres near East Covell Boulevard and the Wildhorse neighborhood. It would also bring a new community park, trails and more retail options to the area.

The city said the developer has pledged $6.8 million toward the construction of affordable housing units and the new park.

Project materials say around 43% of the homes would be designated as affordable housing, while some housing would be designated for people living with disabilities.

In an effort to preserve farmland around the city, the plan calls for protecting 374 acres of land owned by Bullseye Farms

Willowgrove, which would be one of the largest housing developments in Davis' history, has already received unanimous support from the Davis City Council and the city's Planning Commission. The city has pointed to planned contributions toward road and traffic improvements as part of the project's infrastructure commitments. There has been no formal argument in opposition of Measure W.

The property is largely outside Davis city limits. If approved, the project would still need additional approvals, including annexation through the Yolo County Local Agency Formation Commission.

Measure W requires a simple majority to pass.