Hit-and-run on I-80 near Davis leaves person dead, suspect still sought

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Authorities are asking for help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who left a person dead along Interstate 80 near Davis back in May.

California Highway Patrol says the person was struck and killed by a car along the eastbound side of the freeway, near County Road 32A, early in the morning on May 11.

Detectives believe the suspect was driving a white 2016-18 Hyundai Elantra.

No other description of the suspect was available, but detectives are urging possible witnesses or anyone with other information relevant to the investigation to come forward.

The name of the person killed has not yet been released by authorities. 

