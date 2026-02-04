Davis expands safe parking program allowing people to sleep in their cars overnight

New efforts are underway to help the homeless in the Northern California city of Davis. City leaders have approved a new program that allows people to sleep in their cars overnight on approved sites.

Car camping can be a tough choice for people without permanent housing.

"The people in their cars sleeping at night overwhelmingly just want a safe place to lay their head," said Thomas Baur, the program's manager.

Davis police say people living in vehicles are at heightened risk of crime, unsafe conditions, and often lack proper sanitation. It can also negatively impact neighborhoods.

But since last September, a pilot program run by the volunteer organization Heart of Davis has operated a site with five parking spaces where people can sleep in their cars at night.

"The program's been very successful," said Andrew Waterhouse, Heart of Davis treasurer. "We've had a number of people come through."

The site location is kept confidential to protect clients' privacy. Program organizers say there's been no crime or complaints.

"We have very strict rules to make sure everything is peaceful and quiet and we don't bother the neighbors," Waterhouse said.

This week, Davis city councilmembers approved expanding the program citywide in both residential and commercial areas.

"I'm really excited that it has been so successful," Mayor Donna Neville said. "This is that moment that we were hoping for."

The city requires safe parking sites to have restrooms, water, trashcans, and security.

They can have up to eight parking spaces, and vehicles must have valid registration and leave during the day.

"Safety is our biggest priority," Baur said.

Those who run the sites will need to get a permit from the city, which is free.

Supporters say it's a low-cost alternative that can curb unregulated car camping and help get resources to people with no homes.

"We've managed to do a lot with what feels like not a lot," Baur said.

Program officials say about 10% of participants have been UC Davis students, who have been sleeping in their cars due to the high cost of housing.