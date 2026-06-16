Davis City Council to consider expanding paid parking in downtown area

It may cost you more to park in downtown Davis, where the city council is considering a proposal that could cost you to park in several city-owned lots.

The expansion of paid parking downtown was approved more than a decade ago, it just hasn't been fully implemented.

Many opponents of the expansion say they hope the city doesn't follow through with the plan, or if it does, they hope that the money is reinvested into parking improvements.

With most UC Davis students now gone for the summer, finding parking in downtown Davis is a little easier. But one of the biggest perks for many drivers has been the ability to park for free in some of these city-owned lots.

"I hope it doesn't happen," Davis resident Morgan Byers said. "I know it'll cause a struggle for a lot of Davis locals and tourists."

The plan would expand paid parking to the North F Street, South G Street, the E Street Plaza and the Amtrak train depot lots.

City officials say the downtown parking management plan was approved back in 2014 but has never been fully implemented.

"There's usually free parking in there, but the streets are kind of hard because it's two-hour parking," said Drew Singh, manager of Steve's Pizza in Davis.

The proposal could increase parking rates to as much as $3 per hour, though city leaders will discuss the final details at Tuesday evening's council meeting.

Singh said that many of his employees park in the North F Street lot during their shifts. He worries the change could create challenges for workers.

"I think people will pay, but it'll be a lot," he said.

Meanwhile, just down the street at Open Rice Kitchen, next to the South G Street lot, employee Santiago Neri worries about how much the added cost could cut into his paycheck.

He said he hopes that if the plan is approved, the city will use the revenue to improve downtown parking.

"I honestly think they should make parking more available and easier for the small businesses around here," Neri said. "I understand wanting to do it, but they should keep the people working here in mind."

If approved, these lots would account for approximately 16% of all parking spaces in downtown Davis.