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Davis police locate battery suspect after neighborhood search

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Davis police say they have located a man they were searching for Wednesday in connection with a battery.

Police had issued an advisory for the area around Alvarado Avenue and Covell Boulevard while officers searched near Alvarado Avenue and Anderson Road.

The man was described as an adult of average height and weight with a beard and mustache, wearing a black beanie, black hoodie and black jogging pants.

Police later said he had been located.

Details about the battery, including whether anyone was injured, were not immediately released.

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