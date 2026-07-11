1 dead following fire at Davis apartment complex

One person has died and a dog was taken to a veterinary hospital following a fire at an apartment complex in Davis on Saturday morning, firefighters said.

According to the Davis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Owendale apartments on the 3000 block of Albany Avenue in South Davis shortly after 8:10 a.m. A passerby reported the fire to authorities.

When crews arrived, they found the fire burning inside a bedroom, which was quickly extinguished. Crews searched the apartment and found one person, who was deceased.

Authorities did not provide the victim's identity.

A dog was also found inside the apartment, which was taken to a local veterinary hospital for treatment. No other people were known to be in the residence at the time of the fire.

The fire did not spread to any adjacent structures, firefighters said. No fire personnel were injured.

In a statement Saturday, firefighters said the cause of the fire is under investigation by both the Davis Police Department and Davis Fire Department.