Dave Wong's Chinese restaurant celebrates 50 years in Stockton

Dave Wong's Restaurant & Deli, a Stockton staple, opened its doors in 1975. Fifty years later, the establishment celebrated its 50th anniversary in Stockton, filled with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, live music throughout the weekend, and with plans to give gift cards and daily prizes to customers.

Kevin Wong, Dave's son, took over the business a couple of years ago with business partners after his dad and co-founder retired.

"He started as a waiter a long time ago at another long-time Chinese restaurant that was here for 100 years and his goal was always to break off and establish his own brand and name restaurant," Kevin Wong said. "So, him and another co-worker at that establishment decided they wanted to open another Chinese restaurant in Stockton."

Five decades later, still serving up Chinese Cantonese-style cooking. Kevin Wong said they try to "showcase part of the Asian types of style cooking", gearing more "toward the American style…the chow-mein, the fried rice…ours is more…contemporary food."

"We try to showcase diverse food to support our area base," Kevin Wong said. "Our style of cooking is Cantonese style, which is more toward the non-spicier-type food but we do provide some spicy dishes like Szechwan dishes, we try to showcase those, too. And some Mandarin dishes."

Kevin is carrying on his father's legacy. He said it's a challenge, but that his father is a good mentor and very business-savvy, so he tries to emulate his father while also bringing in his own flair, too. Kevin aims to build relationships in Stockton with his customers. And they keep coming back.

"Our customer base is all cultures," Kevin Wong said. "We try to provide, showcase our food to them and our return has been very successful.

Including Ben Rebuldela Sr., his son, Ben Rebudela Jr., and their family, who've been coming to Dave Wong's for years. It's their "family spot" as they celebrate holidays and birthdays at the restaurant.

"It's a nice family atmosphere here, Rebudela Sr. said. "Great food, the service is excellent. We just love coming here."

Rebudela Jr. said his family's been coming to Dave Wong's every year for his birthday as long as he can remember. He said he's had "countless memories" at Dave Wong's and highly recommends the oyster sauce beef.

Rebudela Jr. also spoke to Dave Wong's being able to keep their shop open all these years, being a representation of Asian and Asian-American cuisine in Stockton.

"It means a lot because you come in, you see all these people all the time, it's never empty," Rebudela Jr. said. "You see all different types of people and the food's amazing. It seems like they're doing good, so it's good to see."

Michael Heer's been a Dave Wong's customer since he first moved to Stockton in the '70s. He has a special memory he'll always remember at Dave Wong's, throwing a surprise birthday for his wife.

"It's one of my favorite restaurants," Heer said. "In fact, I had a surprise party when they were on Pershing for my wife. And I held it a month before her birthday, so it'd be a true surprise. And they had a very nice ballroom and we totally filled it up. We had just the most fun."

Heer said it was the most fun party he's ever hosted.

"We had a lot of friends come over from the Bay Area and they were so pleased with the food and the friendship," Heer said. "It was just a wonderful evening."

"Their food's always been great," Heer said.

He came to Dave Wong's on Sunday with a church group and said he got the prawns. But, one of his favorites? The wrapped fish.

Dave Wong's expanded from their Pershing Avenue location to where they are now on March Lane in 2002 to be able to accommodate more customers, banquets, and larger groups.

"Congratulations to Dave Wong's and I hope many more years for them to be here," Rebudela Sr. said. "And I hope my son can bring his kids here as we brought him and my daughter."