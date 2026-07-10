Darrielle Fair is CBS News Sacramento's political reporter, covering the state of California.

Before moving to Sacramento in June 2026, Darrielle reported in her home state of North Carolina as the statewide political reporter for Spectrum News 1 Raleigh. There, she covered major public policy and public safety issues, including the state's response to Hurricane Helene, recovery efforts, emergency updates, and the relocation of inmates following the storm's impact. She also reported on state budget shortfalls and their role in contributing to staffing shortages and overcrowding across juvenile detention centers.

Previously, Darrielle served as the Capitol bureau chief and political reporter for WKOW, the ABC affiliate in Madison, Wisconsin, where she covered state and local politics, held lawmakers accountable, and reported on an unprecedented campaign season during the 2024 general election.

She received her bachelor's degree in Political Science from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. She is a proud Trojan, earning her Master's degree in Public Administration and Public Policy from the University of Southern California. she also studied International Affairs and Communications at George Mason University.

Darrielle interned at ABC7 Los Angeles and Fox News Channel. Before she transitioned to journalism, Darrielle worked as a local government associate in Washington, D.C., dedicating her career to understanding diverse political climates and prioritizing a bipartisan perspective.

She is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

As she gets to know her new home, Darrielle is excited to explore Sacramento and the surrounding region, from Napa Valley's wineries and Lake Tahoe's breathtaking views to the many cultural and outdoor experiences the area has to offer.

When she is not in the newsroom, Darrielle enjoys spending quality time with her spirited 10-pound Maltese, Raleigh, whose big personality more than makes up for his small size.

You can find her on Instagram, X, Facebook, or send her an email at darrielle.fair@charter.com.