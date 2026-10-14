Daejon Love, man accused of posing as 49ers player, indicted in alleged fraud scheme

Daejon Love, the Sacramento County man accused of posing as a San Francisco 49ers player and wealthy real estate investor to defraud victims, has been formally indicted on a federal wire fraud conspiracy charge, officials said Wednesday.

Love, 35, appeared in federal court in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Oregon said Love pleaded not guilty and was ordered detained pending trial, which is scheduled to begin on Dec. 15.

Federal prosecutors said Love and an alleged co-conspirator — 18-year-old Taylor Jamie Chan — solicited money from victims by promoting fraudulent high-yield investment opportunities, including an "expedited account" promising unusually large returns in a short period of time. Both men were arrested in late August.

Federal prosecutors allege Love used online dating profiles and social media accounts containing fake personal and financial information to gain victims' trust. He allegedly presented himself as a wealthy real estate investor or a current or former NFL player and developed romantic relationships with some victims.

A social media profile purportedly belonging to Daejon Labrayae Love, who allegedly posed as a San Francisco 49ers player as part of a scheme to defraud at least two dozen women. Love and an alleged accomplice, identified as Taylor Jamie Chan, were arrested in Boise, Idaho on Aug, 24, 2026. U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Oregon

The indictment also alleges Love staged displays of wealth to persuade people to send him cash or wire money for investments. Prosecutors say he then used the money for personal expenses, including travel, expensive cars, clothing, and jewelry.

One woman described recognizing warning signs in Love's claims, saying they seemed "too good to be true."

Federal authorities said the alleged scheme involved more than two dozen women and approximately $1.3 million.

If convicted, Love faces up to 20 years in federal prison, up to three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Federal prosecutors said he would also be required to forfeit any property obtained through the alleged scheme.