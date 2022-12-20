Watch CBS News
Local News

DA declines to file charges against person arrested after deadly Sacramento County house fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Tuesday afternoon forecast - Dec. 20, 2022
Tuesday afternoon forecast - Dec. 20, 2022 03:31

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – The man who was initially going to face charges after a deadly house fire in Sacramento County has now had those charges dropped.

Tyrone Gregory was arrested on Sunday and booked for voluntary manslaughter.

Investigators have said two roommates who lived in the Roseburg Court home had gotten into an altercation just before the fire.

Four people were inside the home when it caught fire. Two people got out on their own and crews rescued a third, but Metro Fire officials say a fourth person suffered fatal injuries.

That victim has been identified as 55-year-old Terry Andre Williams.

On Tuesday, the district attorney's office announced they had decided against charging Gregory.

"We have declined to file charges at this time due to insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard in a statement.

A sheriff's spokesperson said on Monday that Williams had "some culpability" in starting the fire. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 20, 2022 / 2:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.