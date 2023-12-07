Cyclist rushed to hospital after hit-and-run in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A search is on for a driver who crashed into a bicyclist in Sacramento and took off from the scene on Thursday, police said.

At about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to N. Bend Drive and Natomas Boulevard and found a cyclist on the road. The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver took off from the scene before officers arrived. No description of the suspect's vehicle was provided.

Southbound N. Bend Drive will be closed as police investigate the collision.

Anyone with information can contact the Sacramento Police Department.