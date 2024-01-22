CSU faculty begin week-long strike; campuses remain open

SACRAMENTO – Faculty at California State University campuses have hit the picket lines for a week-long strike on Monday.

The strike comes after months of negotiations stalled over a demand from the faculty's union for a 12 percent pay increase.

School administrators are offering 5 percent. They're also asking for more counselors and paid parental leave extended to a full semester.

The California Faculty Association says the CSU keeping its status quo isn't working for faculty, students, and staff.

Students are being urged to check with their instructors first before assuming that their class has been canceled, as the CSU said some faculty may not be participating in the strike.

Campuses, including Sacramento and Stanislaus, remain open despite the strike.

Non-faculty workers were also planning to strike this week, but the Teamsters and the CSU system reached an agreement on Friday.