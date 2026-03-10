Correctional officer allegedly attacked by CSP Sacramento inmate; improvised weapon recovered

A correctional officer is recovering after an alleged attack from an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento.

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation say the incident happened late Monday morning. Inmate Jon. C. Blaylock is suspected of attacking the officer in a cell block.

Despite other staff at the facility intervening quickly, prison officials say the correctional officer suffered several puncture wounds.

Medical staff at the hospital triaged the officer's injuries before the officer was taken to a hospital.

The officer is now in good condition, prison officials say.

Blaylock has been placed in restricted housing. He is serving a life with the possibility of parole sentence out of Los Angeles County for attempted murder of a peace officer.

Prison officials also noted that Blaylock had two other convictions for incidents while incarcerated.