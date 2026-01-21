New criminal justice course gives Rocklin High students real-world experience

High school students in the Rocklin Unified School District are getting a real-world look at criminal justice while earning college credit.

A new dual-enrollment course, AJ50: Intro to Criminal Justice, is now being offered at Rocklin High School, giving students firsthand exposure to law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

The course is taught by members of the Rocklin Police Department, including Lieutenant Greg Jensen, who says mentorship is a key focus of the program.

"I had mentors to get me to where I am today, and I want to be that mentor for Rocklin's youth," Jensen said.

For students like junior Dominic Sobrero, the class is already shaping future plans.

"As I have taken this, I have learned more about what they do, and thinking about college and stuff, it does kind of interest me as a job," Sobrero said.

Others see the course as an early step toward their career goals.

"I want to be either law enforcement or a firefighter, so I figured I'd get a jump start on my major in criminal justice," said senior Niko Bressani.

Students say the class offers a realistic view of the day-to-day responsibilities of law enforcement, including legal foundations and behind-the-scenes work.

"You get to learn about cops. We're learning about the amendments right now. It kind of interested me in how this stuff works and how cops do the job," Sobrero said.

"They do a lot more paperwork than I realized, which isn't necessarily a bad thing to me," Bressani added.

The program is a partnership between the Rocklin Police Department, Rocklin Unified School District and Sierra College.

"This is the first time we've partnered with a police department. However, partnerships with industry are common within dual enrollment," said Nigel Haikins-Appiah, director of dual enrollment at Sierra College.

The program first launched last semester at Whitney High School with 19 students. Now, more than 30 students are enrolled in the course at Rocklin High School.

Lieutenant Jensen hopes students walk away with a deeper understanding of the people behind the badge.

"I want them to take away the fact that officers are people. The whole criminal justice system is made up of people. We're here to find justice, and justice is subjective. Everyone has a different opinion of what it looks like, but ultimately, we're seeking justice," Jensen said.

The Rocklin Police Department says this is just the beginning. The goal is to offer the criminal justice course once a year at both Whitney and Rocklin high schools, expanding opportunities and building pathways for future public safety professionals.