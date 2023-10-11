Crews searching for good Samaritan after mom, young daughter pulled from water in San Joaquin County

TRACY — Authorities are still searching for a person who attempted to help a mom and daughter to safety after the vehicle they were in crashed into a body of water in San Joaquin County on Tuesday.

At around 1:30 p.m., a person saw a mother and her 5-year-old daughter standing on top of an SUV that was submerged in water in Tracy, the California Highway Patrol said.

The good Samaritan first helped the child to shore safely, but when the person went back to help the mother, the mother had already gone underwater and could not be found.

A short time later, the mother had washed up on shore, but the good Samaritan is believed to have not made it out of the water, authorities said.

Investigators said the mother and daughter crashed into the water in an incident that only involved their vehicle. The pair was traveling along Airport Way when the vehicle veered off the road and went into the water near the Kasson Road intersection.

The child was not injured, but the mother was hospitalized with major injuries.

Airport Way was closed in both directions in the area while the search for the other person continued and crews attempted to pull the vehicle from the water.