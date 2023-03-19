Watch CBS News
1 person dead, 1 injured after truck crashes along Dry Creek in Modesto

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

MODESTO — Images have emerged of a fatal crash at Dry Creek in Modesto, where officials have confirmed that two people were inside a pickup truck at the time of the incident.

According to reports, fire crews were able to render first aid to the victims. However, the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the pickup truck sustained major injuries but is expected to recover, officials said.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 11:09 PM

