Coyote Fire burns 554 acres on southern end of El Dorado County

Firefighters have gained some containment against a fast-spreading grass fire on the southern end of El Dorado County on Wednesday.

Cal Fire's incidents webpage shows the Coyote Fire has burned about 554 acres in the Coyoteville area, about 21 miles southeast of Placerville. As of Thursday morning, 5% containment is being reported.

Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado

Air and ground resources were working the fire, which was spreading at a moderate rate in an area with limited access and rough terrain, Cal Fire's Amador-El Dorado Unit said.

An evacuation warning was issued for Farnham Road in the Omo and Somerset zones. People who do evacuate are encouraged to use Mt.Aukum Road.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.