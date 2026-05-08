Country In The Park draws massive crowds to Sacramento for biggest festival yet

Country music fans packed Cal Expo on Friday as Country In The Park returned to Sacramento for its biggest festival yet.

The two-day event, held at the Michelob Ultra Grandstand, is considered the region's longest-running country music festival, according to organizer Bonneville Sacramento.

This year's lineup features Dixon native Jon Pardi, Turnpike Troubadours and Dylan Scott on Friday, with Miranda Lambert and Chris Young headlining Saturday night.

From the dance floor to the grandstands, fans spent the day soaking up the warm weather, live music and family-friendly atmosphere.

"It's just so free and open. There's so many people here enjoying a good time. It's just great," said line dancer Shayd Webber.

The biggest draw Friday night was hometown star Jon Pardi.

"Jon Pardi is the highlight tonight. We're here to see Jon!" said Sheri Ackerman of Antelope.

Fans lined up hours before gates opened to grab spots near the stage ahead of Pardi's performance.

"Having Jon Pardi — Dixon — I'm a UC Davis Aggie, it's great to have someone local staying here with us in Sacramento County. It's fantastic," said festivalgoer Joseph Captain.

The sold-out crowd turned Friday into a full-day celebration, complete with food vendors, games and line dancing.

"Country music is home, family, a way of life, tradition. To me, just a good time," said attendee Jason Vegel.

For some families, the festival also doubled as an early Mother's Day celebration.

"I just love country music, I love beer, I love family," attendee Norma Vega said.

Country In The Park continues Saturday, with gates opening at 1 p.m. and music running through the evening.