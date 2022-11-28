Cosumnes River College students return to classes virtually after 'threat of violence' against campus

Cosumnes River College students return to classes virtually after 'threat of violence' against campu

ELK GROVE - Students at Cosumnes River College will return from Thanksgiving break remotely Monday, one week after district officials say someone made a "threat of violence" against the campus.

The Los Rios Community College District says the Sacramento Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for the person responsible.

The district says it is also in the process of getting a temporary restraining order by the end of the day Monday and banning that person from campus.

In-person classes will resume Tuesday.