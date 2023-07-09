Six victims of fatal Murrieta plane crash identified

6 victims killed in plane crash in Murrieta identified 6 victims killed in plane crash in Murrieta identified 00:55

The six victims of a fatal plane plane crash near French Valley Airport in Murrieta this weekend have been identified.

The twin-jet Cessna C550 crashed at around 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning, sparking a brush fire as it erupted in flames upon impact.

The plane had departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for the 45-minute flight.

Authorities say fog moved in as the plane neared the runway and the pilot was relying on the instruments on the plane to make the landing. When the pilot tried for a second approach, investigators say that is when the plane missed the runway by 500 feet and crashed.

All six people on board were killed when the plane crashed in a field and burst into flames during the second of two landing attempts in fog just before dawn.

Those killed have been identified by the Riverside Coroner as:

Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta;

Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes;

Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula;

Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach;

Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula;

Ibrahim Razick, 46, of Temecula.

The crash remains under investigation. A preliminary report is expected in about two weeks, the NTSB said in a press conference on Saturday after.