Jet with at least 6 people onboard crashes near French Valley Airport in Murrieta

A plane has crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta with at least 6 people onboard, the FAA says.

According to an FAA statement, a Cessna C550 business jet was involved in the crash, which unfolded around 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

The flight departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The impact of the crash caused the plane to be fully involved in a fire. The fire burned an acre before being contained around 5:35 a.m., the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire reported.

The FAA and the NTSB are expected to investigate the cause of the crash.

It remains unclear whether anyone was injured or whether any deaths have resulted.

No further details were immediately available.