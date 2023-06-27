Coroner identifies human remains found on Mt. Baldy as those of Julian Sands

Human remains found on Mt. Baldy on June 24 were confirmed Tuesday to be Julian Sands.

The Coroner's Office reported that the manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.

The 65-year-old actor went missing while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area earlier this year.

Civilian hikers contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Fontana station at about 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24 after finding the remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness, authorities said.

Sands, a resident of North Hollywood who was born in the United Kingdom, went missing in January while hiking near the steep peak in the San Gabriel Mountains. The area was pounded by severe winter storms that month.

Several search efforts were undertaken in the subsequent months without success.

Sands' film credits include "A Room With a View," "Boxing Helena," "Warlock," "Naked Lunch" and "The Killing Fields."

He has numerous television credits, most recently in 2019 on the Netflix series "What If" and the Hulu horror anthology "Into the Dark."