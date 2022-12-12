Coroner identifies driver who died in fiery collision with tree in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — A coroner has identified the man killed when his vehicle collided with a tree and caught fire in Elk Grove on December 4.

The deceased was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43. A city of residence was not provided.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. along the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp on Interstate 5. The California Highway Patrol said investigators determined Bagri had taken the exit too fast and suddenly veered off the road.

Bagri crashed down an embankment and then into a tree, which caused the vehicle to be engulfed in fire. He died at the scene.

The day after the crash, the CHP said, due to the condition of the truck, it was a struggle to determine any vehicle specifics and identify the driver.

No one else was inside the truck at the time of the crash.