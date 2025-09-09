Coroner identifies 3-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in driveway south of Elk Grove

A coroner on Tuesday identified the 3-year-old girl who was fatally struck by a vehicle in a driveway just south of Elk Grove over the weekend.

The collision happened Sunday afternoon on Point Pleasant Road, just a few miles north of Interstate 5 and Twin Cities Road.

The California Highway Patrol's South Sacramento division said a 29-year-old woman was backing her Nissan into the driveway of a residence when the vehicle unintentionally struck the young girl, who was standing nearby with a 33-year-old male relative.

The girl was declared dead at an area hospital. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the girl as Aella Vargas.

Officials confirmed that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the incident. No arrests or citations have been reported.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $11,000 as of Tuesday evening.