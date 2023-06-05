Coroner identifies 2 of 3 killed in south Natomas crash that left 8 others injured

SACRAMENTO — A woman and a three-year-old boy who died in a south Natomas crash last week have been identified.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 25-year-old Rayshawna Jomonique Armstrong and the child as Zayden Mangram. Both were Sacramento residents.

Sacramento police officers responded to reports of the crash just after 8:15 p.m. on May 31. The scene was on San Juan Road near Northgate Boulevard.

Eleven victims were all in a single vehicle that collided with a tree after the driver lost control, investigators said. Officers arrived at the scene and found witnesses assisting the victims out of the smoking vehicle.

Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene. Another adult and nine children were taken to area hospitals with serious or critical injuries. Mangram and a five-year-old child, who has not yet been officially identified, later died at a hospital from their injuries.

All of the children were between the ages of three and eight.

Investigators said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.