Conklin, Tau-Tolliver account for 3 TDs each as Sacramento St. beats Weber St. 51-48 in 2OT

Carson Conklin and Elijah Tau-Tolliver each accounted for three touchdowns, Zach Schreiner kicked a 36-yard field goal on the first possession of the second overtime and Sacramento State held on to beat Weber State 51-48 Saturday night.

Conklin was 32-of-47 passing for 357 yards and three TDs. Tau-Tolliver had 141 yards rushing and three scores and added 11 receptions for 85 yards. Anderson Grover caught eight passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Sacramento State (3-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference).

Kyle Thompson kicked a 21-yard field goal for Weber State (3-5, 2-2) with 4 seconds left in regulation to make it 41-all and force overtime.

Richie Munoz throw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Sharp on the first possession in overtime but Conklin answered with a 9-yard scoring strike to Anderson that forced a second OT.

After a false start penalty stalled Sacramento State's ensuing drive and Schreiner's kick put the Hornets back in front, Thompson missed a potential tying 27-yard field goal wide left.

Damon Bankston had 234 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries for Weber State. Munoz finished 25-of-38 passing for 211 yards and three touchdowns — all to Sharp, who had 119 yards on nine receptions.

