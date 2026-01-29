Rep. Harder conducts federal oversight of Stockton ICE facility

California Rep. Josh Harder was joined by other leaders from the state and local levels in conducting federal oversight of the Stockton U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Thursday.

For the first time, Harder says he was given access to the facility. After an hour inside, he left the doors fed up.

"I'm incredibly frustrated because I walked away from this investigation with more questions than answers," Harder said.

Harder said his questions to officials in the facility were "met with a lot of non-answers."

"A lot of flat-out refusals to give basic questions, and that's just unacceptable," he said.

Harder and his staff were shown the rooms where operations are planned, spaces for detainment and check-in processing areas, to name a few. He says he asked for explanations of the use of force, masks and information about current and future operations in the community.

"Are minors being detained? How many of them are documented or undocumented? How many of them have a criminal background versus not having a criminal background?" Stockton City Councilman Mario Enríquez, who also toured the facility, said. "This is all data that's really important because we've seen all the stories and everything that's happening in our country. These are questions and answers that we demand and deserve."

The ICE facility, located on San Juan Avenue, saw days of protests back in October. At that time, advocates said 50 immigrants were called for check-in appointments, only for half to be hauled away in vans, many due to what they called technical errors.

This sparked fear in the surrounding community and action from local leaders and organizations.

"They went unanswered, so then that raises the suspicion as to what is really happening the minute folks go through that door," said Nora Zaragoza-Yáñez, a program manager for the Faith in the Valley program who also oversees Valley Watch Network. "We have a plethora of volunteers that are more than ready just to support our community in any way that we can, whether it's through mutual aid efforts, if folks need for us to go out on a grocery run, we can definitely do that."

State and federal leaders say they will continue to demand changes as long as they are needed.

"It showed that there's solidarity among the elected and community leaders to stand up to ICE, to make sure that we have civil rights protected and to make sure that if the law is broken, the people are held accountable," Senator Jerry McNerney said.

"No one is above the law," Harder continued. "Our community will not be intimidated into silence. Our families are counting on us to win this fight, and we will win."

A press release from Harder's office on the congressman's visit to the facility stated that federal oversight was also conducted for ICE operations being planned in Stockton.

CBS News Sacramento asked Harder to clarify this, and he said he did not receive a clear answer.

As of right now, no one is detained at the Stockton ICE facility.

CBS News Sacramento reached out to ICE for comment on this oversight and has yet to hear back.