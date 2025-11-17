Manteca public works seeks cause of flooding in Yosemite Greens neighborhood

A Manteca neighborhood is sounding the alarm after streets in the Yosemite Greens neighborhood suddenly began flooding over the weekend.

The city's Public Works Department got the issue under control but is still left scrambling to track down the source before the next storm hits.

The Yosemite Greens subdivision was covered in inches of water with cars submerged.

"There is water all over, like, at least our corner and around the street," neighbor Samantha Bayani shared, describing the scene. "There was two cars that got stuck. I knew it wasn't going anywhere."

After the roadways were drained, mulch and other debris lined the streets, plugging up drains. Many were left wondering what the cause of the problem was, as this is a fairly new neighborhood within the city.

Public Works Deputy Director George Montross said a statement to CBS Sacramento that the flooding seemingly occurred as "the result of high water levels in the receiving waters, which restricted the City from discharging storm water."

"I thought it was clogging because of bark," Bayani continued. "There was a lot of bark that came in and just kind of swept through the whole street. Hopefully they get rid of the bark and just put rocks, but I don't know if that's even gonna help, so we'll see."

According to a Facebook post made by Mayor Gary Singh, public works got the flooding under control within hours through nonstop pumping and clearing. They even helped clean up residents' driveways of leftover bark and debris.

Neighbors are worried about it happening again as another storm system is set to move through the city.

"I'm still concerned, though, with the coming winter, but I don't know. I think this is a problem right here," Bayani said.