Community rallies to help family of girl killed in South Sacramento cemetery crash

North Highlands community members are coming together to support the family of a 1-year-old girl, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle at a South Sacramento cemetery during Día de los Muertos celebrations.

Nearly a week after the crash, people gathered to help raise money for the funeral expenses of Janessa Milagros, who was killed in the Nov. 1 incident. Her father was also seriously injured and remains hospitalized.

"Nobody should be going through this hardship, so I just want to come out and support," said family friend Sean Athanyneg.

Another family friend, Robert Stanko, said the loss of such a young child has been heartbreaking.

"It's really, really tragic, you know, to have such a young life taken so early," Stanko said. "She doesn't get to experience everything. She's been stripped of all that. So we're out here to support, make sure that they have strength."

Janessa had celebrated her first birthday on Oct. 30, just two days before the deadly crash.

On Nov. 1, she was at St. Mary Cemetery in South Sacramento with her family, who were celebrating Día de los Muertos, a holiday honoring deceased loved ones.

Just before 5 p.m., a vehicle struck Janessa and her father, police said. The young girl did not survive.

Her father suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs and fractures to his nose and skull. He remains hospitalized as he recovers.

Janessa's aunt, Vanessa Villafane, remembered her as a sweet, funny and happy little girl.

"She was really sweet, really funny, very happy, with the most beautiful smile," Villafane said.

She also described the shock of the tragedy, saying the family never expected something like this to happen at a cemetery.

"In a cemetery, you feel comfortable to put your kids down and you're on a lawn. You just don't expect something like that to happen," Villafane said.

As the family grieves, community members are focused on helping ensure Janessa receives a proper burial and that her loved ones know they are not facing the tragedy alone.

Police identified the driver as 50-year-old Miguel Guzman. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Guzman faces multiple felony charges, including DUI, hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter. He is expected back in court next Thursday.