Community-driven Verse Con 2026 underway in Sacramento

Lightsabers, cosplay, and a whole lot of fandom. The fourth annual Verse Con is underway in Sacramento at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center.

"This is only our second time making it a two-day con. Originally, it was just one until it got too full and then we had to expand," said Brent Sands, curator of Verse Con.

Popularity surrounding anime continues to grow in California. When SacAnime is in town, it brings in more than $6 million to the region. And now, Verse Con is on the rise too, with more than 3,500 people in attendance and 95 vendors.

"I feel like when you're here, you actually get to form a bond with people," said Elsie Anda from El Dorado Hills.

"It's more of the art of the city of sacramento, fan-fiction and education," said Sands.

Verse Con is community-owned and organized.

"It's family-friendly. It's a community of all the cosplayers, a way to connect with my son," said Gaius Ibebunjor.

There are people of all ages and backgrounds at this year's con. There's also a car show out front.

The voice actor from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas made the trip up from Los Angeles to meet fans.

"People can be who they want to be here without being judged. It's a safe space for people who like cons," said Young Maylay, the voice of CJ.

"It's all about the community for me. The community and the crafting. We just get to come here and hang out with all our friends and see how everybody made their things and do a bunch of play skits," said Jacqui Shook from Richmond.

Cosplayers say participating in cons is a way for them to express their creativity in a supportive environment.

"Making memories with all these people, that's why I do it," said Eli Hooper from Pollock Pines.

"I love hanging out with my friends. This is an opportunity for an excuse for me to get out of the house and hang out with the people I love," said Reb from Sacramento.

"If you love anime and have never been to an anime con, you should. It's really fun and you meet your people here," said Anda.

Verse Con 2026 runs from noon to 6 p.m. through Sunday.