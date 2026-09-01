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171-acre Colorado Fire forces evacuations in Mariposa County

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A wildfire rapidly expanded Tuesday afternoon in California's Mariposa County, prompting evacuation orders, road closures and a power shutoff as firefighters worked to slow the flames in difficult terrain.

The Colorado Fire had burned 171 acres with no containment, Cal Fire said. Fire officials said the flames were spreading toward the Merced River drainage as crews were trying to keep the fire north of Colorado Road, east of Telegraph Road, west of Buffalo Road and south of the Merced River. 

Fire officials said steep terrain was making it difficult for crews to access the fire's perimeter.

Cal Fire said significant additional ground and air resources have been requested to assist with the firefight.

Evacuations and warnings

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for:

  • Rancheria Creek Road

  • Briceburg, including all campgrounds

  • The Octagon area

An evacuation warning is in place along Colorado Road from Highway 140 to Rancheria Creek.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at New Life Calvary Chapel, located at 5089 Cole Road in Mariposa.

Highway 140 closed

Highway 140 is closed from Briceburg to the Bug Hostel, the sheriff's office said.

Pacific Gas and Electric has also shut off power in the area, affecting about 136 customers, officials said.

The cause of the Colorado Fire was not yet known.

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